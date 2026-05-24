Uorfi Javed Recreates Eileen Gu's Viral Bubble Dress From Met Gala 2026, Shares BTS Video - Watch

Uorfi Javed recreates viral Met Gala bubble dress | Instagram

If there’s one celebrity who never shies away from turning fashion experiments into internet-breaking moments, it’s Uorfi Javed. From outfits made of unconventional materials to recreating viral couture looks, Uorfi has built an entire identity around fearless fashion. And now, she’s back with yet another dramatic style experiment, this time recreating one of the most futuristic outfits from the Met Gala 2026.

Inside the making of Uorfi Javed's bubble dress

The reality star and fashion influencer recently recreated the now-viral bubble dress originally worn by Olympic skier and style icon Eileen Gu at the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. Sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of the making process online, Uorfi gave fans a glimpse into the amount of effort, detailing and chaos that went into pulling off the ambitious recreation.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Uorfi and her team can be seen carefully constructing the outfit while tackling multiple technical challenges along the way. Admitting that the process was far from smooth, the influencer revealed that “it wasn’t easy,” especially while trying to recreate the floating bubble-inspired illusion that made the original look so iconic.

Watch the video below:

Look back at Eileen Gu's iconic moment

The original dress worn by Eileen Gu at the Met Gala 2026 was one of the most talked-about creations of the night. Designed as a collaboration between visionary fashion house Iris van Herpen and art collective A.A. Murakami, the couture creation was called the “Airo” dress.

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Created around the Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” theme, the futuristic mini dress explored the idea of the human body being made mostly of empty space. The outfit featured thousands of hand-formed iridescent glass bubbles attached to the garment, creating the illusion of floating constellations around the body.

What made the dress even more extraordinary was its hidden technology. Microprocessors embedded within the outfit controlled the release of pressure-driven floating bubbles, allowing the garment to almost come alive on the red carpet. According to the designer, nearly 15,000 glass bubbles were individually attached using UV light technology.