Uorfi Javed Creates 3D Floral Dress Soaked In Coffee, Rapper Badshah & Other Celebs React – Watch

When it comes to pushing fashion boundaries, Uorfi Javed rarely plays it safe, and her latest experiment is proof she’s in a league of her own. The internet is buzzing after the influencer and actress dropped a video showcasing how she transformed something as ordinary as coffee into a dramatic, head-turning ensemble.

Uorfi Javed turns coffee into couture

The video kicked off with amused reactions from celebrities like Karan Kundra, Sunny Leone, and Jannat Zubair, who were clearly puzzled by the idea of making a dress out of coffee. “How is this possible?” they wondered, with Jannat jokingly adding, “Pagal ho gai hai?” But Urfi made her vision come true with a look which was equal parts quirky and couture-ready.

In the video, Uorfi began by soaking napkins in a coffee-and-water mixture, letting them dry before shaping them into delicate, textured flowers using a steel glass. One by one, she crafted dozens of these 3D blooms and carefully assembled them onto a structured jacket with exaggerated shoulder pads. The final result? A striking floral outfit that was both avant-garde and wearable.

Watch the video below:

She styled the statement piece over a black bodysuit, letting the intricate coffee-toned flowers take centre stage. Accessories were kept minimal with a sleek silver chain, while her beauty looked soft and fresh, featuring glowing skin, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, and pink lips. Her hair, pulled back into a neat side-parted bun, added to the polished finish.

Internet praise

As expected, the internet had a lot to say, and most of it was love. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary summed it up perfectly with, “Only Urfi can do this,” while fans flooded the comments with praise like, “It’s beautiful” and “She always nails it!!”

Even rapper Badshah chimed in with a simple reaction: “👏👏🙏”. Another fan wrote, “Bhaii I love this gurllll,” while someone else added, “You’re already my favourite, and on top of that, coffee.”