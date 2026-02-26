 Uorfi Javed Eats Her Dress! Fashion Influencer Breaks The Internet With 100 Kg Black Cake Gown – Watch Viral Video
Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed broke the internet by debuting a black gown made entirely of 100 kg of cake at a recent event, then astonished fans by cutting and eating a piece on camera. The edible dress, crafted by pastry chefs and engineers, wowed onlookers and highlighted Uorfy's flair for bold, unconventional fashion, making her red-carpet moment one for the history books.

Aanchal CUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has once again left the internet buzzing, this time by literally serving up fashion you can eat! Known for her unconventional style and flair for drama, the fashion influencer and TV personality stunned fans and onlookers by stepping out in a 100 kg gown made entirely out of cake.

What seemed at first to be a daring, textured black dress quickly turned into an interactive spectacle when Uorfi nonchalantly sliced off a piece and took a bite, leaving everyone amazed and amused.

Take a look:

Uorfi Javed turns into cake

The viral video of Uorfi eating her dress instantly set social media ablaze, with comments ranging from awe to outright disbelief. Her edible gown was crafted through a unique collaboration between talented pastry chefs and structural engineers.

article-image

Unlike traditional outfits, this cake creation was built on a lightweight framework designed to hold layers of sponge and frosting, ensuring the dress maintained its shape throughout the event. Uorfi, ever the performer, had to remain relatively still to preserve the delicate icing and intricate design.

article-image

Internet reacts

The videos are making rounds on the internet and the comments are hilarious. A user reacted saying, "Wearing my childhood dream. Only difference is I have grown up and she is still stuck." Another wrote, "I'm not sure what's wrong with her but I'm loving it."

"Funny it came in my recommendation, today is my birthday," reacted a third user. Meanwhile, a user stated, "Guess you really can have your cake and eat it too."

