Understand The Yogic Perspective And Health Benefits Of Vegan Diet

When it comes to diet and nutrition, various trends come and go. In recent times, veganism has emerged as a significant movement, alongside other dietary practices such as keto, paleo, and intermittent fasting. This growing interest in veganism reflects a broader shift towards mindful eating habits. This trend appears to be driven by a combination of ethical considerations and health benefits. Let's explore this trend and also find out more about the yogic perspective on diet and nutrition.

The rise

Avoiding animal cruelty: One of the primary reasons people choose to go vegan is the desire to avoid contributing to animal cruelty. The commercialization of animal products often involves practices that many find ethically unacceptable, such as factory farming, which includes cramped living conditions, inhumane treatment, and painful procedures without anesthesia. Choosing a vegan lifestyle aids people who wish to take a stand against these practices and reduce the demand for animal-based products.

Health issues: Health concerns are another significant contributor of the vegan trend. Many people suffer from lactose intolerance, which makes it difficult for them to digest dairy products, leading to symptoms like bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. There are also other health issues such as high cholesterol, heart disease, and certain allergies that can be managed more effectively with a plant-based diet.

Yogic perspective

In the yogic tradition, food habits are based upon the principles laid down in the shastras or traditional texts such as the Srimad Bhagavadgita, Hathayoga Pradipika and Gheranda Samhita.

Following the Shastras: According to the traditional texts, food should be chosen with care, considering its source and the impact on one's mind and body. The shastras often advocate for a diet that supports spiritual growth and physical health.

Importance of milk products: Traditional yogic diets give high importance to milk products such as ghee which is valued for its ability to support digestion and lubricate the joints. Buttermilk is considered as amrit or nectar due to its nourishing properties. Despite the growing trend of veganism, these traditional foods are revered by those who practice yoga.

Animal cruelty and food sourcing: While animal cruelty is not supported in yoga philosophy, there is an emphasis on being mindful of how food is sourced. Yogic teachings encourage consuming dairy products from sources where animals are treated with respect and care. This aligns with the broader principle of ahimsa or non-violence, one of the foundational values of yoga.

Health benefits: Foods such as honey and milk are considered healthy and beneficial in yoga practice. Nature provides these foods in abundance, and consuming them ethically is seen as harmonious with natural laws. These foods are believed to enhance strength and vitality.

Plant-based alternatives

For those following a vegan lifestyle while practicing yoga, there are numerous plant-based alternatives that align perfectly with the ethical and health-conscious values of both veganism and yoga.

Milk Alternatives

Almond Milk: Rich in vitamin E, calcium, and healthy fats, almond milk serves as a nutritious alternative to cow's milk. It is also low in calories and suitable for those with lactose intolerance.

Coconut Milk: High in healthy saturated fats (medium-chain triglycerides), coconut milk is an excellent source of energy and can enhance the body's metabolism. It is also rich in vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5, and B6.

Ghee Alternatives

Coconut Oil: Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, coconut oil can be used in cooking and baking as a substitute for ghee. It supports digestion and enhances nutrient absorption.

Olive Oil: High in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, olive oil is heart-healthy and can be used in cooking or as a dressing for salads and vegetables.

Yogurt Alternatives

Soy Yogurt: High in protein and containing probiotics, soy yogurt supports digestive health and provides essential amino acids.

Almond Yogurt: Contains beneficial nutrients like vitamin E, calcium, and magnesium. Almond yogurt is a good option for those looking for a dairy-free alternative with a mild flavor.

Let’s not forget, our body builds on the food we provide it and we’ll be healthy on the outside only if we are healthy internally. It is important to listen to the needs of your body, adjusting food choices accordingly, rather than following a restrictive plan. Moderation is important when it comes to food. So, respect your body and eat well to be healthy and contented.

(Dr Hansaji Yogendra is the director of The Yoga Institute. She is also the president of the Indian Yoga Association and the International Board of Yoga)