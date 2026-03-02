 UK F1 Racer Arvid Lindblad Seeks Blessings From His Indian Nani, Wholesome Moment Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleUK F1 Racer Arvid Lindblad Seeks Blessings From His Indian Nani, Wholesome Moment Goes Viral

UK F1 Racer Arvid Lindblad Seeks Blessings From His Indian Nani, Wholesome Moment Goes Viral

The 18-year-old driver, Arvid Lindblad, who is set to join Racing Bulls in the 2026 season, recently went viral for a touching pre-race ritual with his Indian grandmother. In a video now circulating widely on social media, Lindblad is seen receiving a traditional tilak and aarti from his Nani before heading for an F1 engagement.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
UK F1 Racer Arvid Lindblad Seeks Blessings From His Indian Nani, Wholesome Moment Goes Viral | Instagram @ arvid.lindblad

British racing prodigy Arvid Lindblad is already making headlines ahead of his much-anticipated Formula 1 debut, but this time, it’s not for his speed on the track. The 18-year-old driver, who is set to join Racing Bulls in the 2026 season, recently went viral for a touching pre-race ritual with his Indian grandmother.

In a video now circulating widely on social media, Lindblad is seen receiving a traditional tilak and aarti from his Nani before heading for an F1 engagement, a moment that has resonated deeply with fans across cultures.

WATCH VIDEO:

Lindblad, born Arvid Anand Olof Lindblad on August 8, 2007, will be the only rookie on the 2026 grid and one of the youngest drivers to enter modern-day Formula 1. He is also among five British drivers competing this season and stands out as the first Briton of Indian heritage to race at the pinnacle of motorsport.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results Likely On March 8 At icai.nic.in; Login Details Required To Check Scores
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2026 Results Likely On March 8 At icai.nic.in; Login Details Required To Check Scores
WATCH: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Perform Griha Pravesh, Satyanarayana Puja At New Home In Telangana
WATCH: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Perform Griha Pravesh, Satyanarayana Puja At New Home In Telangana
PM Modi Outlines Five Priorities To Deepen India–Canada Ties; Focus On Clean Energy, Critical Minerals & AI
PM Modi Outlines Five Priorities To Deepen India–Canada Ties; Focus On Clean Energy, Critical Minerals & AI
Mumbai: BMC Faces Massive Staff Shortage; State To Address Crisis With New Civic Recruitments
Mumbai: BMC Faces Massive Staff Shortage; State To Address Crisis With New Civic Recruitments

His multicultural roots add a unique dimension to his journey. Lindblad’s father, Stefan, is Swedish, while his mother, Anita, is of Indian descent. The family’s history traces back to the 1947 Partition of India, his grandmother is Sikh and his grandfather Hindu, reflecting a blend of traditions that the young driver proudly embraces.

Read Also
PM Modi Inaugurated BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Until March 9 Amidst Ongoing US-Iran...
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Group Of 120 Stranded Indians In Dubai During US-Iran Israel War Indulge In Bhajan, Aarti To...
article-image

The now-viral clip showcases a softer, deeply personal side of the rising star, one that goes beyond helmets and racetracks. Social media users have praised the simplicity and authenticity of the moment, calling it “pure,” “grounded” and “beautifully Indian.”

As Lindblad prepares to take on the world’s most competitive racing stage, it appears he carries not just national pride, but also the blessings of generations behind him.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on