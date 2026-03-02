PM Modi Inaugurated BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Until March 9 Amidst Ongoing US-Iran Israel Tension

PM Modi Inaugurated BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Until March 9 Amidst Ongoing UK-Iran Israel Tension | X @AbuDhabiMandir

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi has announced a temporary suspension of public visits until March 9, citing precautionary measures amid heightened war tensions between the US, Iran & Israel.

The temple administration released an official statement confirming that the decision aligns with national security advisories and the prevailing emergency. Authorities emphasized that the move is purely preventive, with the safety of devotees and visitors being the top priority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“In view of the current situation and in alignment with national security advisories, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, will remain closed to visitors until Monday, 9th March, as a precautionary measure. The safety and well-being of all devotees and visitors remain our highest priority," the statement read. Temple officials reassured the community that while public access is restricted, daily prayers will continue within the premises.

The Swamis at the temple will maintain spiritual services internally, offering prayers for peace, protection, and collective well-being. The management also urged residents to stay calm, avoid circulating unverified information, adhere strictly to official advisories and remain indoors where instructed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The temporary closure follows reports of explosions heard in parts of Dubai after military strikes were reportedly carried out by Israel and the United States targeting Iran. In response to the escalating tensions, the United Arab Emirates authorities also announced a temporary closure of the country’s airspace as a precautionary measure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The temple, inaugurated earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as a symbol of interfaith harmony in the region. Its administration concluded the advisory by calling for unity, responsibility, and faith during the challenging period.