Around 120 devotees from Jodhpur have been stranded in Abu Dhabi after their return flight was reportedly cancelled amid the ongoing tensions linked to the US-Iran-Israel conflict. The group had travelled to Dubai to attend a spiritual discourse by Saint Amritram Maharaj.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Group Of 120 Stranded Indians In Dubai During US-Iran Israel War Indulge In Bhajan, Aarti To Boost Morale | X @SachinGuptaUP

Around 120 devotees from Jodhpur have been stranded in Abu Dhabi after their return flight was reportedly cancelled amid the ongoing tensions linked to the US-Iran-Israel conflict. The group had travelled to Dubai to attend a spiritual discourse by Saint Amritram Maharaj of Bara Ramdwara Soorsagar.

The religious gathering, held between February 24 and 28 in Dubai, concluded as scheduled. However, when the devotees reached Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday to board their flight back to India, they were informed that the service had been cancelled, leaving them stuck overseas.

WATCH VIDEO:

With uncertainty looming over travel schedules, Saint Amritram Maharaj, along with Saint Ramprasad Maharaj, has been organising indoor spiritual programmes to keep the group’s morale high. Videos that have now surfaced online show devotees participating in bhajans, aarti and collective prayers inside a hall, maintaining calm despite the stressful situation.

Clips circulating on social media capture the stranded group singing devotional songs and engaging in bhakti activities under the guidance of the saints. The atmosphere appears cheerful and calm, with the devotees choosing faith and unity to cope with the stressful days.

