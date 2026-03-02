WATCH: Group Of 120 Stranded Indians In Dubai During US-Iran Israel War Indulge In Bhajan, Aarti To Boost Morale | X @SachinGuptaUP

Around 120 devotees from Jodhpur have been stranded in Abu Dhabi after their return flight was reportedly cancelled amid the ongoing tensions linked to the US-Iran-Israel conflict. The group had travelled to Dubai to attend a spiritual discourse by Saint Amritram Maharaj of Bara Ramdwara Soorsagar.

The religious gathering, held between February 24 and 28 in Dubai, concluded as scheduled. However, when the devotees reached Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday to board their flight back to India, they were informed that the service had been cancelled, leaving them stuck overseas.

WATCH VIDEO:

जोधपुर (राजस्थान) के 120 श्रद्धालु दुबई में फंस गए हैं। ये कथा कार्यक्रम में दुबई गए थे। संत अमृतराम महाराज और संत रामप्रसाद महाराज अब इस तरह के कार्यक्रम करके इनका हौंसला बढ़ा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/tO9q4B5UmI — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 2, 2026

With uncertainty looming over travel schedules, Saint Amritram Maharaj, along with Saint Ramprasad Maharaj, has been organising indoor spiritual programmes to keep the group’s morale high. Videos that have now surfaced online show devotees participating in bhajans, aarti and collective prayers inside a hall, maintaining calm despite the stressful situation.

Clips circulating on social media capture the stranded group singing devotional songs and engaging in bhakti activities under the guidance of the saints. The atmosphere appears cheerful and calm, with the devotees choosing faith and unity to cope with the stressful days.

