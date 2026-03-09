'Uff Yeh Adah': Isha Ambani Steps Out For Sangeet Ceremony In Ivory Corset-Lehenga, Diamond Chandelier Earrings

When it comes to statement wedding fashion, Isha Ambani has a way of turning every appearance into a style moment. The businesswoman recently stepped out for a sangeet ceremony in an exquisite ensemble that blended modern couture with traditional Indian craftsmanship. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared glimpses of the look on March 8, and it quickly grabbed the eyeballs of fashion lovers online.

Take a look:

Isha Ambani's modern corset-lehenga look

For the festive evening, Isha slipped into a custom champagne-toned corset designed by New York label Wiederhoeft. The strapless piece featured detailed embroidery and sculpted tailoring that hugged the waist, creating a sleek and contemporary silhouette.

To complement the corset, Isha paired it with a flowing lehenga skirt by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The ivory-toned skirt was adorned with intricate silver zardozi and sequin embellishments that shimmered beautifully with movement, making an ideal choice for a lively sangeet celebration.

While the ensemble was jaw-dropping in itself, it was Isha's dripping diamond that truly stole the spotlight. She accessorised with a sparkling maang tikka and dramatic chandelier earrings, while multiple diamond bangles stacked on her wrists and stunning rings completed the opulent look.

For makeup, Isha chose a classic glam aesthetic with a glowing base, smoky, defined eyes, blushed cheeks, sharp brows and soft nude lips. Isha rounded off her sangeet glam with a sleek low half-ponytail with soft waves cascading down, letting the detailed corset and jewellery do all the talking.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in