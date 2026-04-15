'Uber Premium Se Bhi Upar Hai': Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift & Justin Bieber Songs In Viral Video, Netizens Call Him 'Coolest Bhaiya'

Viral Mumbai auto driver video | Image Credit: Instagram (Nammya Bhasin)

In a city that never runs short of surprises, Mumbai has once again delivered a moment that the internet simply could not ignore. A viral video of a Mumbai auto rickshaw driver singing along to Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and One Direction at full volume has taken social media by storm, and honestly, it is the wholesome content we all needed.

Meet Mumbai's Swiftie bhaiya

The video was posted by digital creator Nammya Bhasin on Instagram, titled "My auto driver in Mumbai turned out to be a Swiftie (Taylor Swift fan)." In her caption, Namya shared the full story behind the clip, writing: "Was having the worst day. Got into a random auto in Mumbai and he had Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction playing on full volume. And then he started singing. I didn't put my airpods in once."

The auto driver was belting out Blank Space by Taylor Swift, Night Changes by One Direction, and a string of Justin Bieber hits, turning a regular Mumbai commute into what can only be described as a moving concert. But it did not stop there. Namya also revealed that when she asked the driver about a sign on his seat, he told her his dream was to work at JP Morgan someday. "I hope he gets there," she wrote, adding a white heart.

Check out the viral clip below:

Internet reacts

The video quickly went viral, flooding comment sections with adoration, laughter, and a whole lot of respect for the coolest auto driver on Mumbai's roads. A user called it, "Yeh Uber premium se bhi upar hai." Another commented, "A SWIFTIE AND A DIRECTIONER – I NEED TO KARAOKE IN UNCLE'S AUTO!!!"

"When he sings 'darling I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream', ufff," wrote a third user. Meanwhile, another stated, "Such a pookie auto vale, bhaiya." One comment read, "When your ride is not swift, but your driver is for sure a Swiftie."

Others featured: "Where could I find this uncle...🙏🏻?" "Uber pro max," "Bombay is the pokiest city, no arguments." "Uncle is a diva!!!!" and "Coolest bhaiya"