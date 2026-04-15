Ekta Kapoor Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Netizens Troll Her 'Night Dress' In Viral Video

Ekta Kapoor at Anita Hassanandani's Mumbai birthday | Image Credit: Instagram (Sanjay Tiwari)

Television's reigning queen Ekta Kapoor stepped out in style for a special occasion on April 14 in Mumbai, but it was not just her outfit that grabbed attention. The producer attended her close friend and actress Anita Hassanandani's 45th birthday celebration alongside several popular TV stars, and a paparazzi video from the event quickly went viral for the wrong reasons.

Ekta Kapoor's brief wardrobe malfunction

As Ekta made her way to the red carpet, she experienced a brief wardrobe malfunction when the strap of her one-shoulder dress slipped off. However, ever composed, she fixed it within seconds before stepping fully into the spotlight, barely missing a beat.

For the birthday bash, Ekta opted for a long, flowy red maxi dress featuring a breezy, airy silhouette with black strappy sleeves. She accessorised the look with a stack of beaded bracelets and dainty earrings, while her makeup was minimal with a clean base, rosy cheeks, muted eyes, and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted, wavy hairdo, completing the effortless look.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react

While Ekta carried herself with her signature confidence, the internet had plenty to say about her outfit choice. "Is this night dress?" wrote one user under the pap video. Meanwhile, another commented, "What type of dress is this...it doesn't suit you...always wear those dresses who suit you..."

A third joined, saying, "Always uncomfortable." One user stated, "Plz tell me who her designer is...omg, what's wrong with her, thoda paisa kapdo pr kharch karlo Ekta mam" Other reactions featured "Perfect example of rich bikharan," "Queen with controversial dresses" and "Hamare yahan is dress ko aam bhasa me Nighty kahte hai"