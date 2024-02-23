Type 3 Diabetes Affects Your Brain: All You Need To Know About This Serious Health Issue

While you might have heard about Diabetes type 1 and type 2, type 3 of the disease is lesser known. It is a health condition that largely affects the brain and interferes with its processes. Type 3 diabetes refers to the case where insulin resistance in the brain is said to cause Alzheimer's disease, thus making this a serious and concerning type of ailment.

What is Type 3 Diabetes?

Researchers describe that insulin resistance and insulin-like growth factor dysfunction in the brain may cause Alzheimer’s disease, however, the theory is yet to be established and confirmed.

Type 3 diabetes is a term researchers have proposed while tracing the potential link between insulin resistance and cognitive decline, particularly Alzheimer's disease. As per health agencies, this type of diabetes "corresponds to a chronic insulin resistance plus insulin deficiency state that is largely confined to the brain."

Causes

Some of the popular causes of diabetes include family history and genes, obesity, pancreatic infection, high BP, and substance abuse among others. However, specific reasons associated with type 3 diabetes relate to poor diet, obesity, and inactivity or extreme involvement of the brain.

Some studies also suggest that a person having type 2 diabetes is prone to developing Alzheimer’s disease, establishing the connection between diabetes and brain disease.

Symptoms and risks

- Memory loss

- Sudden Blackouts

- Frequent headaches around the forehead region

- Sudden change in personality and behaviour

Is there a cure?

Also known as "brain diabetes" as closely affects brain functioning and changes its structure, is termed to be a concerning one. While there are several reports stating tips and procedures for prevention, treatment, and care, there's no clear mention of its cure. So far, prescribing drugs and monitoring progress is the only way to ease life of those diagnosed with type 3 diabetes.