Twinkle Khanna Serves Festive Glamour In Embroidered Kaftan And Statement Serpenti Jewels At Pre-Diwali Bash In Jaipur |

Twinkle Khanna brought effortless elegance to a pre-Diwali celebration in Jaipur, making a statement in an embroidered kaftan paired with striking diamond jewellery. The author and former actor attended the festive gathering hosted by Italian luxury label Bvlgari, where traditional craftsmanship met contemporary art in a celebration ahead of Diwali.

For the occasion, Twinkle opted for a kaftan-style ensemble that blended relaxed tailoring with intricate detailing. The outfit featured a plunging V-neckline, full-length sleeves with slits at the cuffs and thigh-high slits along the sides, adding movement to its flowing silhouette. The delicate embroidery lent the ensemble a festive appeal, while the easy, fluid fit kept the overall look understated yet sophisticated.

Twinkle elevated her outfit with statement Serpenti jewellery, including an eye-catching diamond necklace that instantly drew attention to her neckline. She complemented it with matching diamond earrings and a coordinating ring, adding a touch of sparkle without overpowering the embroidered outfit. Gold peep-toe heels and a mini gold handbag completed her look, tying the ensemble together with a polished, festive finish.

Her appearance offered inspiration for those looking to move beyond conventional festive silhouettes this Diwali.

The Jaipur event also marked the unveiling of Passing The Light, an installation by contemporary artist Doyel Joshi. Created using 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas and the Serpenti motif, the artwork celebrates the transmission of craftsmanship and knowledge across generations.

The installation draws a parallel between the skills passed down among Indian artisans and the techniques preserved within generations of goldsmiths. With its focus on light, heritage and artistry, the showcase offered a fitting backdrop for the festive season.