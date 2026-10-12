Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya Ram Mandir In Gold-Butti Pleated Silk Lehenga-Skirt And Temple Jewels

By: Rutunjay D | October 12, 2026

Kangana Ranaut embraced divine traditional elegance for her visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, wearing a bespoke handloom ensemble by couturier Gaurang Shah.

She chose a classic lehenga-choli and dupatta set draped in a traditional South Indian half-saree profile that seamlessly blends regional craft traditions.

The centerpiece of her look is a cream-beige silk pleated skirt, richly woven with golden zardosi buttis scattered evenly across the voluminous body.

A vibrant, temple-red border trims the hem of the ivory-gold skirt, grounding the light base tone with traditional festive warmth.

Adding a high-contrast burst of color, she paired the skirt with a bright red silk high-necked blouse styled with structured elbow-length sleeves.

She complemented her traditional attire with classic temple-style gold jewelry, including a sculpted gold choker necklace and matching statement drop earrings.

Her hair was styled in a classic half-updo decorated with fresh white gajra flowers, emphasizing a serene, timeless look.

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