Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya Ram Mandir In Gold-Butti Pleated Silk Lehenga-Skirt And Temple Jewels

By: Rutunjay D | October 12, 2026
Kangana Ranaut embraced divine traditional elegance for her visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, wearing a bespoke handloom ensemble by couturier Gaurang Shah.
She chose a classic lehenga-choli and dupatta set draped in a traditional South Indian half-saree profile that seamlessly blends regional craft traditions.
The centerpiece of her look is a cream-beige silk pleated skirt, richly woven with golden zardosi buttis scattered evenly across the voluminous body.
A vibrant, temple-red border trims the hem of the ivory-gold skirt, grounding the light base tone with traditional festive warmth.
Adding a high-contrast burst of color, she paired the skirt with a bright red silk high-necked blouse styled with structured elbow-length sleeves.
She complemented her traditional attire with classic temple-style gold jewelry, including a sculpted gold choker necklace and matching statement drop earrings.
Her hair was styled in a classic half-updo decorated with fresh white gajra flowers, emphasizing a serene, timeless look.
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