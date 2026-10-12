Karisma Kapoor Defines Minimalist Luxury in a Pleated Raw Silk Maxi Dress

By: Rutunjay D | October 12, 2026
Karisma Kapoor exudes regal sophistication in her recent look in which she wore a striking royal blue maxi dress crafted from rich Raw Silk fabric.
The floor-length ensemble features a high crew neckline and three-quarter sleeves, giving it an elegant, structured silhouette.
The centerpiece of the bodice is a subtle circular patch motif adorned with fine metallic linear zardozi hand-embroidery.
Tailored to perfection, the dress features neat box pleats along the waistline that transition into a fluid, voluminous lower skirt.
She accessorizes minimally, letting the gown take center stage with a thick gold cuff bracelet on one wrist, while her earrings consist of chunky, geometric metallic gold hoops.
Completing the look, she pairs the outfit with pointed metallic gold juttis that add a subtle touch of traditional craft.
Her dark tresses are styled in a sleek, pin-straight center part that cascades neatly behind her shoulders.
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