Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Retro Chic In Sheer Floral Saree At Ambani's Pre-Navratri Celebration

By: Rutunjay D | October 11, 2026
Jacqueline Fernandez exuded romantic, fairy-tale glamour at the Swadesh 1st anniversary celebration bash in a dreamlike floral saree by Roseroom Couture.
The sheer pastel-toned saree features delicate watercolor-style floral prints in soft blush pink, rose, and lilac hues scattered gracefully across light, diaphanous fabric.
Elaborate scalloped lace borders frame the entire length of the six-yard drape, giving the traditional silhouette an antique, Parisian-inspired finish.
Adding tactile drama, the hemline and pallu are edged with fine, shimmering beaded tassel fringes that catch the light with subtle movement.
She elevated her vintage aesthetic with statement silver chandelier drop earrings featuring intricate filigree work and pearlescent accents.
She paired the ethereal drape with a structured matching floral blouse designed with a romantic sweetheart neckline and voluminous puffed cap sleeves.
Her hair was styled in a classic half-up, half-down retro bump with soft, voluminous waves flowing down her back while her beauty featured a soft-focus radiant base.