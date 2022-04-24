Travelling with pets made easy, things to keep in mind

Leaving your pet behind when you’re traveling is a heartbreaking decision every pet parent has to make at some point. But not anymore. Thanks to recent pet-friendly laws, many transport facilities and borders have opened up to welcome pet-friendly travels, which means you don’t have to leave your pet back home.

Speaking about things to keep in mind while travelling with pets, Dr Dilip Sonune, Director, Veterinary Services at Wiggles.in explains, “While traveling, a pet can easily become stressed. It is best to give them anxiety and stress-relieving cannabis-infused oil as per dosage to keep them calm during travel. One can also carry a coconut energy drink to avoid dehydration in pets. Prepare in advance, carry all their essentials and travel certificates and make traveling with your pet easy.”

Before you begin your journey with your pet, here are some important points you need to keep in mind.

Emergency kit: A pet-friendly emergency kit is an absolute must that includes antiemetic medicines, ORS, wound-healing spray or ointment, gauze and scissors. Your vet will be able to help you with other medicines.

Snacks and drinks: Carry your pet’s favorite treats, wet food packs and kibble but do not feed them two hours before traveling as they could get sick if food is undigested. Carry hydrating drinks like coconut water or whip up some pet-friendly smoothies. Don’t forget to carry a bowl.

Leash and collar with name tag: While traveling, it is important to carry your pet’s leash/harness to ensure your pet’s and other people’s safety. The collar should have your pet’s name, your name and contact details. It is also recommended to microchip your pet so that they are easily identifiable, if they go missing and are found. Microchipping is completely safe for pets.

Cleanliness essentials: Traveling can be hard for some pets, espcially if it is a new experience for them. Some pets may defecate out of fear. They will need a few bathroom breaks during the journey. Hence, it is important to carry tissues, pet-friendly wet wipes, poop bags and a scooper on your journey. Include a pet-friendly sanitiser to wipe your pet’s paws to avoid infections.

Comfort toys and blankets: Every pet has a favourite toy, a blanket or a piece of clothing that comforts them. Carry this with you if you are traveling by car/flight where your pet would have to stay in a crate and away from you.

Important documents: Certificates of vaccination, updated deworming charts, a fit-to-fly certificate (if traveling by flight) and the railway authority’s permission certificate (if traveling by train) are a must.

