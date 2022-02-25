CBD oil can help in the treatment of seizures in pets

Watching a pet getting seizures can be a terrifying sight for every pet parent. Muscle spasms, collapsing, drooling uncontrollably, losing consciousness and jerking are all signs of seizures in pets. Seizures are one of the most common neurological disorders in dogs. They can be caused by several different factors. For cats, seizures are uncommon but not unheard of. Mostly, a seizure lasts only for a few seconds, but if your pet suffers from multiple episodes of seizures, they may be diagnosed with epilepsy. Epilepsy is characterised by unprovoked and recurrent seizures that stem from an abnormality of the brain.

If you suspect that your pet is suffering from epilepsy, you must speak with a trusted vet. Your vet can help diagnose the cause behind your pet’s seizures and suggest treatment methods accordingly.

Epilepsy and seizures are usually treated with the help of anticonvulsant drugs. These antiepileptic drugs prevent seizures or help control seizures in pets. There are a large number of these drugs available today. Sometimes, your vet may advise the use of CBD oil as a supplemental or supportive therapy option. CBD or Cannabidiol is the non-psychoactive component of the Cannabis Sativa plant. This component possesses anticonvulsant properties that reduce the frequency and severity of seizures. CBD does not make animals high as it does not consist of THC—the hallucinogenic component.

How it helps

CBD works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system. This endocannabinoid system is a network of several receptors that maintain and regulate bodily functions. Endacannoboindis maintain homeostasis, that is, a stable internal environment. When epilepsy interferes with the internal environment of the body and creates an imbalance, the phytocannabinoids found in hemp help restore the balance. CBD oils and supplements have the ability to calm overactive neurons and control seizures significantly. When a body’s nervous system has been disturbed by disease, illness or injury, CBD oil can help restore homeostasis.

Efficacy in treating seizures

The results of the use of CBD in treating seizures in pets are highly promising. The American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation is researching CBD’s effectiveness at treating seizures in dogs. In its initial research, they found that CBD helped reduce the frequency of seizures in 89% of dogs.

These numbers have proven to be highly promising and encouraging for pet parents and vets. There are several testimonials by pet parents where CBD oil has helped their furry friends overcome seizures even when conventional drugs couldn’t. The regular use of CBD oil has also reduced the frequency and severity of seizures.

How to use it

The first step would be to speak to your vet. Ask your vet if CBD oil can be added as a supportive therapy option or the current treatment option can be switched with CBD oil. Dosage can vary from once a day to twice a day. Your vet is the best person to recommend the right amount of dosage as it may vary from case to case.

CBD oil can be given to pets in various methods. You can feed it directly, add it to their food, add some to their favorite treats or put it on their paws so they can lick it off. Make sure you use an oil that is free of THC (the compound responsible for causing hallucinations), preservatives and additives. Speak to your vet about which CBD oil would work best for your pet.

(Inputs by Dr Tikeshwar Khawale, veterinary officer, Wiggles.in)

