Rhea Drug Bust: Jaya Saha admits to ordering CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor - what exactly is the marijuana extract?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled Mumbai-based talent manager Jaya Saha on Monday and Tuesday in connection with drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

During the investigation, Jaya Saha, who works for the KWAN Talent Management Agency, revealed that she ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor. Reportedly, NCB showed WhatsApp chats between Saha and Kapoor to the talent manager and inquired about its contents.

The talent manager also reportedly arranged CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Madhu Mantena Verma and herself.

What is CBD oil?

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis (marijuana) plant. However, CBD is not psychoactive unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the compound that produces the 'high'.

After extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, it is then diluted with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.

What are the benefits of CBD oil?

1. Researchers have discovered that CBD oil has pain-relieving effects.

2. CBD oil is also being used as a treatment for depression and anxiety.

3. lt is used to treat insomnia and anxiety in children with post-traumatic stress disorder.

4. According to reports, CBD may help in reducing symptoms related to cancer and side effects related to cancer treatment like nausea, vomiting and pain.

5. Some scientific studies suggest that CBD oil may help treat acne due to its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to reduce sebum production.

6. It is most commonly used for seizure disorder (epilepsy).

7. CBD oil can also help people with addiction by reducing activation of the amygdala, a brain area involved in addiction.