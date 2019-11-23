Too bored eating dhokla with chutney? Add this easy twist to make it tastier than ever

Don't feel hungry yet, here are some ingredients you'll need before starting the process towards this delicious 'dhokla chaat':

Leftover Dhokla

Hung Curd - 1 cup

Carrot - 1 small, grated

Jeera Powder - 1 tsp (roasted)

Coriander Chutney - 4 tbsp

Saunth chutney - 1 tbsp

Chaat masala - 1 pinch

Tomato - 1 small, cubed

Onion - 1 small, cubed

Papdi - 5, crushed (for garnishing)

Method

Very first step is to cut the dhokla into small cubes. Then take a wide bowl, add hung curd to it and mix jeera powder, chaat masala, tomato, onion and carrot well with it.

Add the dhokla pieces to the bowl which has the mixed ingredients along with coriander and saunth chutney. Saute the dhokla well in the bowl so that dhokla coats well with the hung curd and other ingredients.

Lastly, garnish the chaat with crushed papdi bits and serve to your loved ones with any hot beverage you like. It will surely take away all their blues, be it on a Monday or a Saturday.

Edible any time of the day, this dhokla chaat will give you a delightful tummy along with lots of appreciation form others, especially kids.