Too bored eating dhokla with chutney? Add this easy twist to make it tastier than ever

'Foodie' was never a term used by people earlier. An increase in various fast food items, and exchange of cuisines led people to crave more and more food products with different tastes.
Nobody likes to eat daal-chawal everyday. We all need some spice and tadka in our food as well as lives. So here we are to give a twist to your dhokla and chutney, and trust us, it will make you forget the older one.
Eating dhoklas might sometimes lead a to monotonous taste in your mouth and to change that, we have a lip smacking recipe for a 'dhokla chaat'. Yes, you read it right! A dhokla and its chaat.
Don't feel hungry yet, here are some ingredients you'll need before starting the process towards this delicious 'dhokla chaat':
Leftover Dhokla
Hung Curd - 1 cup
Carrot - 1 small, grated
Jeera Powder - 1 tsp (roasted)
Coriander Chutney - 4 tbsp
Saunth chutney - 1 tbsp
Chaat masala - 1 pinch
Tomato - 1 small, cubed
Onion - 1 small, cubed
Papdi - 5, crushed (for garnishing)
Method
Very first step is to cut the dhokla into small cubes. Then take a wide bowl, add hung curd to it and mix jeera powder, chaat masala, tomato, onion and carrot well with it.
Add the dhokla pieces to the bowl which has the mixed ingredients along with coriander and saunth chutney. Saute the dhokla well in the bowl so that dhokla coats well with the hung curd and other ingredients.
Lastly, garnish the chaat with crushed papdi bits and serve to your loved ones with any hot beverage you like. It will surely take away all their blues, be it on a Monday or a Saturday.
Edible any time of the day, this dhokla chaat will give you a delightful tummy along with lots of appreciation form others, especially kids.
