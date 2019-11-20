Family soup recipes can cure malaria!

Five of the broths were able to curb the growth of the parasite in its disease-causing stage by more than 50 per cent. In two of these, the inhibitory activity was comparable with that of a leading antimalarial drug, dihydroartemisinin.

Four other broths were more than 50 per cent effective at blocking the ability of the parasites to mature to a form that infects mosquitoes, potentially blocking the process of transmission.

Dihydroarteminisin contains artemisinin, which was isolated from a traditional Chinese herbal medicine. The researchers behind the new study hope that they may similarly discover new antimalarial compounds from the work looking at the soup. The next step is to identify the active ingredients responsibly.

Lead researcher Professor Jake Baum, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, said: "Malaria kills more than 400,000 people per year and infects more than 200 million, yet resistance to our frontline drugs continues to emerge. We may have to look beyond the chemistry shelf for new drugs, and natural remedies shouldn't be off our watch list, as artemisinin shows." The pupils brought in samples of homemade clear soup broths from family recipes from across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Filtered extracts of the broths were then tested against two stages of the parasite: when it can infect mosquitoes, and when it can cause the disease in humans.