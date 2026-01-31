Tol Mol Ke Bol: These Bag Charms Are Changing The Way You Style Your Bags!

Bag charms have quietly become an easy way to personalise everyday accessories without changing the bag itself. Compact, lightweight, and simple to attach, they add small details that reflect mood, interests, or style preferences. From playful motifs and symbolic elements to cleaner, minimal designs, these accessories work across handbags, totes, backpacks, and even keyrings. Whether used to refresh an older bag or add character to a new one, bag charms offer a low-effort way to experiment with texture, colour, and personality while keeping the overall look balanced and wearable.

Lililo

A small detail that makes your accessories feel instantly special. This collection includes a range of bag charms designed to add subtle detail to everyday bags. The assortment features Cherry Charm, Eternal Bloom Charm, Make-a-Wish Charm, Love Story Charm, Playful Pup Charm, Woof Charm, and Forever Young Charm. Each charm attaches easily to handbags, totes, or backpacks and offers a simple way to personalise accessories. Lightweight and compact, these bag charms work well for daily use or as small accessory additions.

Price: ₹ 799

Where to buy: Shoplililo.com

Tiger marron

This bag charm sits within a diverse assortment of designs that range from classic equestrian-inspired pieces like the Paso Fino Amber and Paso Fino Moss Bag Charms to playful shapes such as floral and whimsical motifs seen in the Marigold Charm for Handbag and the Pawgy charm, which adds a subtle nod to animals with a paw motif. The collection also includes heart-shaped, bow, and seasonal varieties, giving a mix of styles to suit different tastes. Each charm offers a way to personalise and refresh everyday bags with subtle character and visual interest.

Price: ₹ 475 onwards

Where to buy: Tigermarron.com

Miraggio

Add a playful touch to your bag with rainbow charm, featuring colourful braided cords and beads, or show your sporty side with the Tennis Fan Charm, inspired by a love for the game. The collection also offers whimsical shapes like hearts, bows, pups, flowers, and other sporty motifs. Each lightweight charm clips easily onto totes, backpacks, crossbody bags, or luggage, making it simple to mix and match designs for everyday style and subtle personalisation.

Price: ₹ 479 onwards

Where to buy: Miraggiolife.com

Blame beads

Bag charms designed to attach to handbags, backpacks or keyrings, featuring a variety of beaded, sculptural and themed designs. The collection includes alphabet and name charms, playful motifs such as hearts, mushrooms and chilli shapes, along with symbolic elements like pearls and protective icons. Styles range from simple, single-element charms to more layered, statement pieces. Available in mixed colour palettes, including soft neutrals and brighter combinations, each charm varies in size, detailing and overall visual impact.

Price: ₹ 899 onwards

Where to buy: Iblamebeads.com

Salty

These bag charms are small accessories designed to attach easily to handbags, totes, backpacks, or keyrings, adding a subtle personal touch. The collection includes a variety of styles such as crystal and bead charms, playful novelty shapes, mini purse designs, tassels, floral elements, and themed motifs like animals, fruits, and travel symbols. Available in different colours, textures, and finishes, the range offers options that suit both minimal and more expressive preferences without overwhelming the bag’s overall look.

Price: ₹ 399 onwards

Where to buy: Salty.co.in