Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal's Week Full Of Music, Marriage, And The Quiet Meaning Of Connection

Celebrating Israeli music and culture

When an artist becomes part of his art, the experience for the viewer is quietly transformative. I’ve known and encountered musicians across continents and genres, but Tal Kravitz’s immersive performance reminded me of why live art can leave one spellbound. His was not a concert in the conventional sense; it unfolded like a conversation — layered, intuitive, and deeply present where the intimate party at the beautiful residence.

Using multiple instruments and mixed media, Tal created an atmosphere that dissolved the usual barrier between performer and audience. But the moment that stayed with me was his impromptu dedication of a Hebrew Happy Birthday for my mother Shashi Bansal who is also quite the toast of town. It was fun, theatrical; affectionate, and with an engaging joie de vivre — the kind of gesture that lingers long after applause fades.

The evening was a celebration of Israeli music, cuisine and culture, hosted at Consul General Israel, Yaniv Revach’s artsy home. In his short tenure in India, he has developed a nuanced understanding of Mumbai’s cultural fabric — recognising that diplomacy here often happens as in living rooms as much as in conference halls. By bringing together artists, Movie producers, authors, thinkers, and the city’s many worlds, he has strengthened already robust Indo-Israeli ties through creative exchanges over wine and song.

Engagements, Expectations, and Evolving Friendships

Mumbai’s social calendar rarely pauses, and engagements remain its favourite punctuation mark. Avi Mittal and Vinita Mody’s impending nuptials were celebrated at Neeti Goel’s Keiba, where she hosted a grand celebration! The two made for an easy, affectionate pair. Avi’s long bachelorhood had, for years, been a subject of speculation; Vinita brings a grounded warmth that feels unforced that suits him well, even if we wish that she deck up a bit as is won’t for a bride to be!

What resonated with me more deeply, however, was the presence of the grooms mother Dr Meenakshi Rama Rao — a woman I admire for her spiritual clarity and loyalty in friendship. As time nudges us forward, friendships evolve. What we seek is no longer constant stimulation but meaningful exchange: conversations over coffee, shared films, overlapping philosophies. Life, increasingly, feels like an accumulation of moments rather than milestones.

From my vantage point, the couple is fortunate to have Meenakshi’s calm guidance steering their new chapter as much as Avis father Anils warmth and indulgences.

When Markets and Milestones Collide

The wedding season continued with the engagement hosted by one of India’s most respected investors Ashwin Kedia — co-founder of Alchemy Capital Management established alongside Lashit Sanghvi, Hiren Ved, my close friend the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Hosted his son’s engagement with much fanfare and aplomb!— celebrating his son’s union with considerable style. The guest list reflected Mumbai’s unique intersections: financial heavyweights from Dalal Street mingling comfortably with the city’s social and cultural set.

It was impossible not to notice Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who continues to navigate public life with understated dignity. Still softly spoken, she carries forward Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s formidable legacy without spectacle — her strength expressed through continuity rather than proclamation.

The Unspoken Realities Behind Celebration

Another engagement — that of Kunal Nathwani to Radhika — hosted by Honey Nathwani, offered visual delight, with décor that flirted with fantasy. Yet my thoughts kept returning to Honey herself. The absence of Deepak Nathwani, who left for his heavenly abode some time ago, was palpable — and she shouldered the responsibility with alacrity!

We often romanticise independence, speaking breezily of liberation and autonomy. But the truth is less slogan-friendly. Life with a partner — a companion, a protector — is often smoother. Navigating bureaucracy, social expectation, and professional systems, particularly in a male chauvinistic work environment in India, can be demanding without that shared responsibility. Honey’s grace through it all was a reminder that resilience is often exercised privately.

Nisha’s Mumbai

I missed Nisha’s Mumbai last week, and I realised how much I missed this ongoing conversation. But Mumbai rarely pauses for long. With weddings, music, diplomacy, and quiet moments of reckoning all unfolding simultaneously, 2026 has already begun with its familiar mix of glamour, gravity, and gentle surprise. There is much more to come — and, as always, much to observe.