Thrissur Pooram 2023: Date to history; all you need to know about the mother of all Poorams in Kerala

Kerala is all set to witness and enjoy the 36-hour-long temple festival of Thrissur Pooram, known as the mother of all Poorams. It is one of the most famous temple festivals in the world.

This magnificent spectacle is celebrated in the Malayalam month of medam (April-May) at the Thekkinkadu Maidanam in Thrissur. Caparisoned elephants, colourful parasols, percussion music, and fireworks merges the spiritual and cultural essence of Kerala.

The main constituents of the Pooram are the Thiruvambadi and Paramekavu temple groups. Eight subsidiary temples are also associated with the Pooram.

The festival has become a significant cultural and spiritual event in Kerala, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Date

The event will take place on May 1, with the Pooram Nakshathram starting on April 30 at 3:30 PM and ending on May 1 at 5:51 PM. The star event 'Vedikkettu' or fireworks, will be held on May 1 at 3 pm.

The 'Pakal Pooram' or 'Day Pooram' will begin at 8 am, followed by the concluding ceremony of 'Upacharam Chollal' at 12 noon. The 'Pakal Vedikkettu' fireworks display will take place at 12.45 am.

The 'Madathil Varavu’ — a conglomeration of artists accompanied by instruments like thimila, madhalam, trumpet, cymbal and edakka will be held at 11 am. The procession of ‘Bhagavati’ aka goddess is at 12 noon.

History

With a history spanning more than 200 years, Thrissur Pooram is a significant temple festival in Kerala. Shakthan Thampuran, who ruled the Kingdom of Cochin from 1790 to 1805, is credited with founding the celebration. This most spectacular temple festival in Kerala has a history filled with excitement and neglect.

The story behind the festival goes back to the year 1796, when a group of temples were banned from attending the popular Arattupuzha Pooram due to heavy rains. Upon hearing their complaints, Shakthan Thampuran decided to start his own festival, Thrissur Pooram, on the same day in May.

Significance

During Thrissur Pooram, various temples in and around Thrissur are invited to offer prayers and homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan, the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple.

Celebrations

The celebrations start a week in advance with flag hoisting and fireworks. Poora Vilambharam is another tradition where an elephant carrying the idol of 'Neithilakkavilamma' opens the south entrance gate of Vadakkunnathan Temple.

The Sample Vedikettu, a one-hour firework show by Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, takes place four days after flag hoisting. The pooram starts in the early morning, and the Madathil varavu, a panchavadhyam melam with more than 200 artists, is a highlight.

The main fireworks display is held in the early morning of the seventh day, which is followed by Pakal Vedikkettu, a fireworks display that marks the end of Thrissur Pooram.

