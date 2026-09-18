 'This Place Is Freaking Pathetic': Mumbaikars Shocked Over Olympia Cafe's Licence Suspension After Toilet Found In Food Storage Area
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HomeLifestyle'This Place Is Freaking Pathetic': Mumbaikars Shocked Over Olympia Cafe's Licence Suspension After Toilet Found In Food Storage Area

'This Place Is Freaking Pathetic': Mumbaikars Shocked Over Olympia Cafe's Licence Suspension After Toilet Found In Food Storage Area

The Maharashtra FDA suspended Olympia Coffee House’s licence in Colaba after a consumer complaint led to an inspection that found a urinal in the food storage area and several hygiene violations. The 108-year-old eatery, recently visited by Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, faced online reactions, with users praising the FDA action and questioning its hygiene standards over findings.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
'This Place Is Freaking Pathetic': Mumbaikars Shocked Over Olympia Cafe's Licence Suspension After Toilet Found In Food Storage Area
Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of Olympia Coffee House | Instagram

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licence of the iconic Mumbai cafe, the Olympia Coffee House in Colaba, following a consumer complaint, putting one of the neighbourhood’s long-running eateries under scrutiny over serious food safety concerns.

Why did FDA suspend Olympia Cafe's licence?

According to the FDA, led by chief Tukaram Munde, an inspection of the 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House uncovered several hygiene violations. One of the most headline-making findings was a urinal located inside the food storage area. Officials also flagged unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, food being handled directly on the floor and the use of unclean water.

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The inspection further found cockroach and fly infestation, along with meat and blood residues inside the refrigerator. The FDA also pointed to improper segregation of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, damaged wooden chopping boards and a lack of suitable protective clothing among food handlers.

Netizens react

The action has triggered a strong response online, with several users commenting on the inspection findings and the suspension. One user on X wrote, "This place is just freaking pathetic. And the toilet part is true." Another joked, "Hahaha Nolan carried home some bugs."

Comments also included "Lol the Odyssey team was here couple months back", "Good Job FDA", "Zero hygiene compromise" and "Good. All should equally come under Thumb of the Rules, particularly for and in the food industry. No exceptions to be given."

About the Olympia Coffee House, recently visited by The Odyssey cast

Olympia Coffee House had also recently found itself in the spotlight for a very different reason. In July, filmmaker Christopher Nolan, along with Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, made a surprise visit to the Colaba eatery ahead of the Indian premiere of Nolan’s The Odyssey.

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For generations, the café has been known for its straightforward, flavour-packed food. Its popular offerings include keema pav, bhurji pav and biryani, while its hot chai with freshly buttered bun maska remains one of its most familiar combinations for Mumbaikars. Now, the FDA action has placed the iconic Colaba establishment under a very different kind of attention.

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