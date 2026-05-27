'This Dress Is Incredible': American Singer SZA Drapes Saree-Like Skirt With Corset By Indian Designer At AMAs Awards 2026

SZA at AMAs Awards 2026 | Instagram

Fresh off winning Favourite Female R&B Artist at the American Music Awards 2026, SZA made sure all eyes stayed on her long after the trophy moment. The Grammy-winning singer arrived at the Las Vegas event serving a stunning Indo-western fashion moment in a custom creation by Indian designer Niharika Vivek, and fashion lovers across the internet have been obsessed ever since.

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Decoding SZA's desi-inspired look

For music's biggest night, SZA appeared in a dramatic royal blue ensemble that blended couture glamour with unmistakable Indian draping influences. The singer donned a sharply tailored corset, detailed with intricate gold embroidery inspired by traditional Indian textile motifs. The structured bodice featured a plunging gathered halter neckline along with ruched detailing that sculpted SZA's frame beautifully.

Instead of a conventional gown or skirt, SZA wore a fluid draped maxi silhouette inspired by the graceful folds of a saree. The skirt wrapped asymmetrically around her body with soft pleats and cascading drapes flowing down one side, with the daring hip cut-outs adding a bold touch.

Styled by Briana Andalore, SZA accessorised the ensemble with layered gold jewellery, including stacked bangles, drop earrings, and a delicate necklace that perfectly complemented the gold embroidery on the corset. She completed the look with strappy heels that kept the focus firmly on the statement outfit.

The singer accentuated the ensemble with flawless makeup, featuring dewy skin, dramatic winged eyeliner, a softly sculpted base, glossy lips, and her signature copper-auburn curls cascading around her shoulders in voluminous waves.

'You look unreal'

Soon after photos from the event surfaced online, fans flooded social media with praise for the look. Even SZA herself couldn't stop gushing over the custom creation. Reacting to the designer’s Instagram post, the singer commented, "THIS DRESS IS INCREDIBLE.. literally want 30 more like it in every color lol thank you SO MUCH."

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The designer’s label also responded warmly on SZA’s own post, writing, “it was such a pleasure to make this beautiful look for you! you look unreal this colour was meant for YOU.”