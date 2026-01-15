The Viral 'Sahiba' Singer Aditya Rikhari Set To Perform In Mumbai: Know Concert Date, Venue & Ticket Cost

If your playlist still has Sahiba on loop, here’s some exciting news: Aditya Rikhari is bringing his soul-stirring music to Mumbai. The indie hitmaker, whose emotionally rich songs have struck a chord with listeners across the country, is set to perform live in the city for a night that promises raw vocals, heartfelt lyrics and an electric crowd vibe.

Bookmyshow

Aditya Rikhari Mumbai Concert: Date, venue and more

The Mumbai concert will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 7 PM at the Dome, SVP Stadium. Known for its large-scale live shows and immersive sound, the venue is expected to be packed with fans ready to sing along to every word.

Tickets are already available on BookMyShow across multiple categories, making it accessible for students, casual listeners and superfans alike.

More about the artist

Aditya Rikhari began his career with Tu Kahan, a track that showcased his ability to blend modern pop with folk and Indian musical sensibilities. However, he rose to fame with his 2023 viral song Sahiba, firmly establishing him as one of the strongest voices in the indie space.

He later made his Bollywood debut with Jaana Samjho Na in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), a reimagined version of his earlier hit, and continued to win hearts with fan-favourite tracks like Paaro.