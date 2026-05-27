The Rameshwaram Cafe To Benne: Popular South Indian Restaurants Mumbai Is Loving Right Now

Parth Gada

Mumbai’s food scene is having a full-blown South Indian moment right now, and honestly, we’re not complaining. From long queues outside viral dosa spots to filter coffee runs becoming everyone’s new weekend ritual, the city is obsessed with comforting South Indian flavours in 2026.

And the best part? New restaurants are opening almost every month, while cult favourites continue pulling crowds from breakfast till midnight. So, if you’ve been wondering where to go for your next dosa date, filter coffee catch-up, or indulgent South Indian feast, here are the spots Mumbai simply can’t stop talking about.

The Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru’s cult-favourite eatery finally arrived in Mumbai earlier this year, and the hype hasn't slowed down since. The Churchgate outlet constantly sees long queues, with people happily waiting just to grab their famous ghee-loaded dishes and iconic filter coffee.

The café beautifully recreates the energetic darshini-style experience with a quick-service section downstairs and a dine-in setup upstairs. Their Benne Masala Dosa arrives crisp, buttery, and packed with flavour, while the Ghee Podi Idli, Butter Idli, and Filter Coffee are easily crowd favourites. The temple-inspired interiors and fast-paced atmosphere make the experience feel straight out of Bengaluru.

Where: Churchgate

When: QSR: 5 AM – 12 AM | Dine-in: 7 AM – 11 PM

Cost: ₹1,200 for two

Benne

If there’s one dosa brand Mumbai foodies are currently obsessed with, it’s definitely Benne. While their original outlets already had a loyal fanbase, the newly launched Girgaon Chowpatty location has taken things to another level.

Known for their rich Bengaluru-style benne dosas loaded with butter, the menu is packed with comforting classics and Karnataka-inspired dishes, including Garlic Roast Dosa, Akki Roti, Ragi Roti, and fluffy Mangalore Buns. And, of course, no visit is complete without their famous filter coffee, Mysore Pak, and Badam Halwa.

Where: Bandra, Juhu and Girgaon Chowpatty

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 7 AM – 11:30 PM

Cost: ₹700 for two

Namah Bengaluru Coffee House

Parth Gada

One of Mumbai’s newest South Indian hotspots, Namah Bengaluru Coffee House has already become a favourite among Andheri food lovers. Inspired by Bengaluru’s classic darshini culture, the restaurant brings warmth and regional Karnataka flavours under one roof.

Their menu features homely dishes, including Mallige Idlis, Thatte Idlis, crispy Goli Baje, Khara Pongal, and sweet Mangalore Buns paired with coconut chutneys and comforting sambars. The restaurant also dives deep into Karnataka’s regional flavours with dishes like Shavige Bhaat and Paniyaram. Don't leave without trying their coconut juice and Wheat Halwa.

Where: Andheri West

When: 11 AM – 4 PM & 5:30 PM – 12 AM | Monday Closed

Cost: ₹400 for two

Malgudi

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan’s restaurant brand Malgudi continues winning hearts across Mumbai with its comforting South Indian menu and elegant dining experience. The recently opened Chembur outlet has already become a popular choice for family dinners and indulgent weekend meals.

The menu celebrates flavours from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and coastal South India. Some standout dishes include the Mulbagal Legacy Dosa, Ghee Podi Thatte Idli, Sri Lankan Tamil Curry with Idiyappam, and their much-loved jaggery-infused iced kaapi.

Where: Borivali and Chembur

When: 11 AM – 11 PM

Cost: ₹1800 for two

Banana Leaf

NIKUNJ GAVANDE

For many Mumbai food lovers, Banana Leaf remains the ultimate comfort food destination. The restaurant chain continues to stay relevant thanks to its consistently satisfying South Indian meals and extensive breakfast spread.

From crispy dosas and fluffy idlis to comforting pongal, sevai, appams, and traditional accompaniments, the menu focuses on timeless classics done right. Pair that with refreshing buttermilk or a strong cup of filter coffee, and you’ve got the perfect slow breakfast plan.

Where: Matunga, Andheri, Lower Parel, Borivali and Ghatkopar

When: 8 AM – 11 PM

Cost: ₹900 for two