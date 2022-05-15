The Great Punjab, Bandra, Mumbai has been serving authentic Punjabi food for more than three decades

Sameer is the third generation who is helping take care of the family run restaurant, The Great Punjab at Bandra, Linking Road. He works with his father Amarpal Singh Gandhi.

A typical, Punjabi, family restaurant that has been serving the ever-relished Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken and Palak Paneer for more than three decades. The USP of this restaurant is that it has maintained its taste and portions through the years. I remember going there as a child with my parents and attacking their Tandoori Chicken with fervour. Decades down the line, when I visited recently, the taste was the same. Same crisp, slightly burnt sides and juicy breast and leg pieces that one enjoys biting into.

As always, the Tandoori Chicken was followed by Palak Paneer, Chana Pindi, Butter Chicken, kadak Tandoori Rotis. Kadak rotis being strictly my personal choice. This restaurant, as per my experience, makes the best kadak rotis in the town without burning them — a secret I have yet to master or discover. Their Roti ki Tokri offers an array of Missi Roti, Makai ki Roti, Butter Naan, Kulcha, Garlic Naan, Paratha and Tandoori Roti. This is the best bet if you are in a group, and everyone wants something different. Each is classy in taste.

The Chana Pindi is made using Kabuli Chana, but the treatment given it to it ensures that it is not the bland yellowish looking ‘chhole’. The dark brown tinge itself is appetising. They are served with slivers of ginger and slices of onions as garnish, which add to the taste. Quite obviously, they use anardana in the Chana Pindi, which can classify as one of their secret ingredients.

Butter Chicken is the tomato, onion makhani gravy with boneless pieces of tandoori chicken in it. Dollops of cream is used as garnish making this already rich gravy richer. The Palak Paneer too is served with a garnish of cream.

Their Veg Pulao or Jeera Rice goes well with their Dal Tadka or Dal Makhani. The latter is the black dal which again is rich in taste thanks to the butter and cream that goes in it. But who’s counting calories when the taste is so delicious. The yellow Dal Tadka is delectable as well.

If you are having a lonely meal or are just two… Tandoor Roti, Dal Tadka and Tandoori Chicken or any two tandoor items like Chicken Tikka or Chicken Afghani or Tandoori Prawns should suffice and satiate your palate.

For the sweet tooth, if you still have the appetite, the Kulfi Falooda is the perfect finale.

Price for two: Rs 1200 (excluding taxes)

