Fashion's biggest names are getting ready for a night that celebrates creativity, innovation and the people behind some of the industry's most talked-about labels. The Fashion Awards 2026 will bring together established designers, rising talent and influential creative professionals in London, with the ceremony set to spotlight the work shaping fashion around the world. Beyond the awards, the evening is also expected to offer a major red-carpet moment, with fashion personalities bringing their individual style to one of the industry's most anticipated gatherings.

When and where is The Fashion Awards 2026?

Organised by the British Fashion Council (BFC), the annual ceremony will take place on November 30, 2026, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event celebrates creative achievement across the global fashion industry while highlighting the contribution of British fashion to the wider cultural landscape.

What to expect at The Fashion Awards 2026?



One of the key categories to watch is Designer of the Year, which features six prominent names: Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, Michael Rider for Celine and Sarah Burton for Givenchy.



The British Womenswear Designer of the Year shortlist includes Clare Waight Keller for Uniqlo, Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem, Louise Trotter for Bottega Veneta, Sarah Burton for Givenchy and Simone Rocha for her eponymous label. In the British Menswear Designer of the Year category, the nominees are Foday Dumbuya for Labrum, Kiko Kostadinov, Nick Wakeman for Studio Nicholson, Simon Holloway for Dunhill and Simone Rocha.

The ceremony will also put the spotlight on emerging designers through the Vanguard Award. Conner Ives, Ellie Misner, Steve O Smith and Tolu Coker are the four names shortlisted for the honour.



Several special awards will recognise influential figures and their contributions to fashion. Sandra Choi OBE will receive the Special Recognition Award for her work in the global fashion industry and leadership at Jimmy Choo. Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award, while model Awar Odhiang will receive Model of the Year.



Photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses is set to receive the Trailblazer Award. Stylist Joe McKenna will be presented with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, while costume designer Ellen Mirojnick has been named Costume Designer of the Year.

With established names, emerging voices and industry veterans all part of this year's line-up, the November 30 ceremony will offer a snapshot of the creative talent influencing fashion today.



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