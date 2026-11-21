Whitney Peak and Rosalía in Robert Wun's bird-inspired creations | Instagram

Who knew birds would become the most unexpected red-carpet accessories of the season? Couture designer Robert Wun has taken his love for theatrical fashion to another level, and two celebrities have already given us a reason to look twice. First, actress Whitney Peak arrived in a dramatic blue creation featuring a bird seemingly lifting the fabric off her shoulder. Now, singer Rosalía has taken the same runway inspiration a step further with a dramatic bird headpiece.

Both stars picked looks from Wun's Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection, proving that sometimes the most memorable fashion statements come with wings. Here's how they made these unusual details their own.

Whitney Peak lets a bird take flight on her gown

Whitney Peak brought a dose of high-fashion drama to the New York red carpet for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The actress donned a dreamy cobalt-blue Robert Wun gown, but it was the unusual detail at her shoulder that made the onlookers stop and stare. A sculptural bird appeared to swoop down and pull the fabric away from the dress, creating the illusion of movement and making the entire silhouette look almost suspended in mid-air.

Rather than adding more statement accessories, Whitney kept the rest of her styling pared back. Diamond studs and a few rings were all she needed, allowing the dramatic shoulder detail to remain the centre of attention. Her hair was swept into a sleek bun, while smoky eyes, rosy cheeks and nude lips gave the look a polished finish. She skipped the matching bird headpiece that we saw on the model on the runway, but the gown certainly had enough drama on its own.

Rosalía takes the bird motif to another level

Just when we thought Whitney's look was hard to top, Rosalía arrived at Los 40 Music Awards in Barcelona with Robert Wun's bird-inspired accessory of her own. Continuing her recent run of all-white outfits, the singer chose a pleated, halter-neck gown by Maison Margiela that delivered an ethereal, almost otherworldly feel.

The real conversation starter, however, was the dove headpiece perched on her head. Taken from the same runway look that inspired Whitney's gown, the accessory transformed Rosalía's appearance into a full-blown couture moment. Rosalía skipped jewellery altogether, keeping the focus firmly on her dramatic dove headpiece and pleated white gown. She styled her hair in a middle-parted, low-effort bun, while her makeup was soft and luminous, with a dewy base, shimmering eyes, highlighted cheeks and glossy lips.

The contrast between the two appearances is what makes the styling especially interesting. While Whitney let the bird become part of her gown, Rosalía wore it as a headpiece, turning the runway's surreal detail into an accessory of its own.

Inside Robert Wun's 'Childsplay' couture collection

Both looks come from Robert Wun's Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection, titled Childsplay, which debuted during Paris Couture Week in July 2026. The 25-look showcase explored the strange, imaginative world of childhood, bringing together playful memories, fairytale characters and darker, more surreal interpretations of innocence.

Rather than sticking to conventional couture silhouettes, Wun built a theatrical universe through exaggerated proportions, sculptural shapes and unexpected details.

The collection featured voluminous, balloon-like forms, three-dimensional floral appliqués, paint-splatter effects and statement accessories that felt straight out of an imaginative storybook. Dolls, stuffed animals and woodland-inspired elements added to the sense of fantasy, while pointed headwear, spherical headpieces, animal ears, antlers and bird accents gave the looks an unmistakably surreal edge.

The designer's take on childhood was far from simply sweet or whimsical. References to familiar fairytales such as Little Red Riding Hood and Snow White were mixed with darker undertones, creating a collection that blurred the line between innocence and fantasy.

And now, with Whitney Peak and Rosalía bringing its bird details to the red carpet, one of the collection's most distinctive runway elements has found a life beyond the catwalk. Who knew couture could have us looking up?