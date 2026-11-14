'That's Marine Drive Walk': Khushi Kapoor Trolled Over Her Rampwalk In Corporate-Chic Look At Mumbai Event |

Khushi Kapoor recently turned heads at a Mumbai event as she stepped onto the ramp in a bold corporate-chic ensemble. While her outfit caught attention for its unconventional styling, it was her walk that became a talking point on social media, with several internet users trolling her runway appearance.

Decoding Khushi Kapoor's Corporate-Chic Look

For the occasion, Khushi opted for a striking plum-coloured blazer dress that gave the classic power-dressing staple a contemporary twist.

The outfit featured structured shoulders, broad lapels and a plunging neckline, lending it a sharp yet stylish silhouette. The fitted waist was accentuated with what appeared to be two contrasting ties or scarves knotted together, adding an unexpected fashion detail to the look.

The blazer dress featured a short hemline, while its sleeves were casually pushed up for a relaxed finish. Khushi completed the ensemble with statement earrings and a bracelet, keeping the accessories minimal. Her beauty look featured soft, voluminous waves with a middle parting, defined eyes and a nude pink lip colour.

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Khushi Kapoor's Ramp Walk Draws Reactions Online

Despite her fashion-forward appearance, Khushi's ramp walk became a subject of discussion online, with social media users sharing their reactions and humorous comments. One comment that caught attention was, "That's Marine Drive Walk."

Instagram Comments @bollywoodpaparazzii

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Another user wrote, "What's wrong with her legs?" Apart from Khushi, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Dino Morea also walked the ramp at the same Mumbai event, adding to the star power of the show.