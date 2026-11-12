Shanaya Kapoor Dazzles In A Sculpted Gold Corset And Skirt Look For Diwali

By: Rutunjay D | November 12, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor delivered a high-octane couture moment in a dazzling, monochromatic gold ensemble designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India.
Curated by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the look seamlessly marries architectural corset tailoring with classic Indian evening glamour.
The focal point of the ensemble is a structured, bustier-style corset bodice designed with delicate shoulder straps and a flattering sweetheart neckline.
She paired the sculpted bodice with a floor-sweeping column skirt crafted from sheer champagne-gold tulle that creates an alluring, skin-baring illusion.
The skirt is intricately embroidered with radiating linear patterns of metallic bugle beads, sequins, and crystals that elongate her silhouette and flow into a subtle train.
Allowing the heavily embellished metallic attire to take center stage, she kept her jewelry minimal with dainty gold-and-pearl drop earrings and skipped a necklace.
Draped effortlessly around her arms is a lightweight, matching sheer net dupatta edged with delicate metallic sequin borders.