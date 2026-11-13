Disha Patani Nails Effortless Gen Z Streetwear Look In A Fitted Baby Tee And Baggy Denim

By: Rutunjay D | November 13, 2026
Disha Patani delivered a masterclass in contemporary Gen-Z streetwear, serving effortless Y2K fashion aesthetic on social media feeds.
Her look is anchored by a crisp white fitted baby tee from the label Dzcommune, sculpted to hug the torso with a cropped hemline.
The top features subtle semi-sheer fabric interplay, tonal seam detailing, delicate blue accent stitching at the shoulders, and the brand's signature raised star patch motif.
Balancing the tight-fitting top, she opted for ultra-baggy, low-slung light-wash denim jeans with a heavily distressed, acid-washed finish.
The oversized jeans feature deconstructed waistband ties, layered pocket details, and pooling hems that drape casually over her footwear.
Elevating the Gen-Z aesthetic, she accessorized with sleek, narrow wire-rimmed glasses with subtle amber-tinted lenses worn low on the bridge of her nose.
Her jewelry remained minimal yet edgy, consisting of stacked silver-toned rings across her fingers and a delicate wrist bracelet while her long, dark hair was left loose in voluminous, tousled waves with a natural center part.