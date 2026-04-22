'That Was Cringe': Noah Lyles TROLLED For 'Horrible' Reaction To Wife's Bridal Look At Their Wedding, Netizens Say, 'Didn't Even Compliment Her'

Olympic gold medallist Noah Lyles is making headlines, but not for his track performance this time. Weeks after tying the knot with Jamaican Olympian Junelle Bromfield on April 4, 2026, Lyles shared a candid clip of his first reaction to seeing his bride, and the internet has a lot to say.

Noah Lyles' reaction to wife goes viral

Posting the video with the caption "Not a fairytale. Real life ❤️”, Lyles gave fans a glimpse into a raw, unscripted wedding moment. In the clip, as Bromfield walked in wearing an elaborate bridal gown adorned with jewellery, Lyles reacted with, “Oh wow, okay, oh wow,” before adding, “I didn't think you would go with the princess dress.”

He continued, “I like the jewels a lot,” and even remarked, “I'm very happy you did not go with the mermaid dress,” while also reassuring her when she admitted feeling nervous.

Check out the video below:

Internet divided

While the moment appeared genuine and unfiltered, social media quickly turned divided. Some viewers felt his response lacked warmth, especially for such a big moment. “Not a single compliment came out this man mouth 😂😂🏌🏾‍♂️,” one user wrote, while another added, “He didn’t tell her she looked beautiful 😳😳😳.”

A harsher take read, “…that was cringe. Let me say what wasn’t said Queen. You look beautiful and all of your style choices were great! The details from your hair, makeup, jewellery and flowing of the dress was perfect! Job well done 😍😍😍”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several users came out in support of Lyles, calling the moment refreshingly real. “That is why their union will last, it is not performative it is real life. People are so use to ppl acting for content. He loves her and she knows it. Congratulations again!! I enjoyed all the highlights of your fabulous wedding,” one comment read.

Another added, “People are so accustomed to the fantasies but missed all the real moments that lead up to this,” while a third said, “You can tell they were both so nervous. I love this union, so much. I wish longevity and ❤️moments of bliss upon them, forever ♥️.”