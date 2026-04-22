Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Necklace For 100th Birthday With Vintage Earrings From 1947

Kate Middleton in Queen Elizabeth II's pearl jewels | Image Courtesy: X (@fashionistaera)

Marking what would have been a symbolic milestone, members of the British royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to honour Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birth anniversary on April 21. While the evening was steeped in remembrance, it was Princess of Wales Kate Middleton who quietly stole the spotlight with a look that blended elegance and heartfelt tribute.

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Kate Middleton revives Queen Elizabeth's iconic pearls

For the special occasion, Kate chose a refined lavender dress by Emilia Wickstead, a label she often turns to for polished, timeless silhouettes. The ensemble featured three-quarter sleeves and a structured yet feminine fit, offering a modern take on classic royal dressing.

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While Kate's look was chic and elegant in itself, it was the layers of vintage pearls that truly made headlines. She paid tribute to the late monarch by wearing a treasured three-strand pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The timeless piece is believed to be the same one the Queen wore in her final official portrait, making it more than just an accessory; it was a nod to legacy and memory.

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She complemented the necklace with Bahrain pearl drop earrings, another heirloom from the Queen’s collection. These earrings carry historical significance, having been gifted to Elizabeth on her wedding day in 1947, as reported by Tatler. Over the years, they became one of her signature pieces, frequently seen at royal engagements.

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Keeping the focus on the meaningful jewellery, Kate styled her look with classic pumps from Ralhp Lauren. Her beauty choices followed the same understated elegance, with softly glowing skin, rosy cheeks, and nude lips creating a fresh, polished finish.

Her hair was styled in a centre-parted, softly waved look, framing her face effortlessly and complementing the chic aesthetic.