Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday Honoured With A Limited-Edition ₹37,000 Bear In Her Iconic Look

Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday tribute | Image Courtesy: Galerista's website

April 21 marks what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, a date that has sparked tributes across the world. And in a nod that feels both nostalgic and heartwarming, a special collector’s teddy bear has been unveiled, celebrating the late monarch’s legacy in the most charming way possible.

Queen Elizabeth's honoured with rare bear | Image Courtesy: Galerista's website

All about the rare bear

To commemorate the milestone, renowned German toymaker Steiff has introduced an exclusive bear that recreates the Queen’s unmistakable style. Crafted using premium mohair, the piece is a blend of fine craftsmanship and royal detailing.

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The bear isn’t just a keepsake; it’s a carefully designed tribute. It is dressed in one of the Queen’s most iconic ensembles, featuring a vibrant lime green coat paired with a matching hat. The look is instantly elevated with signature accessories, including a delicate pearl necklace, a sparkling brooch, and her classic handbag.

Image Courtesy: Galerista's website |

What makes this collector’s item truly special is the attention to detail. According to media reports, each bear is fully jointed, allowing movement, and features intricate embroidery on its feet marking the 100th birthday occasion. From a tiny jewelled pin to the iconic ear tag with a brass button, a hallmark of Steiff, every element has been thoughtfully crafted.

Image Courtesy: Galerista's website |

Image Courtesy: Galerista's website |

Adding to its exclusivity, every piece is individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity, packaged in a premium keepsake bag. With only 4,996 units available worldwide, a subtle reference to the Queen’s age of 96 at the time of her passing, the bear is as rare as it is meaningful.

Retailing at approximately ₹37,000, the limited-edition teddy is aimed at collectors and royal enthusiasts alike.