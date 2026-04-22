Mukesh Ambani Celebrates 69th Birthday With Grand Puja, Brahman Bhoj & Siddhivinayak Temple Visit With Nita & Other Family Members

Mukesh Ambani's 69th birthday in Mumbai |

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani marked his 69th birthday on April 19 with a day rooted in faith, family, and tradition. Instead of a lavish public celebration, the business tycoon chose to keep the occasion intimate and spiritual, surrounded by his loved ones.

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Inside Mukesh Ambani's 69th birthday in Mumbai

Glimpses from the day showed the Ambani family coming together for a series of traditional puja rituals. Alongside Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, and grandchildren, the family was seen offering prayers in a serene and ceremonial setting. The atmosphere reflected a deeply personal celebration, focused on gratitude and blessings.

Adding to the spiritual significance, the family organised a Brahman Bhoj, a traditional offering of meals. Students from a Ved pathshala were served food, aligning with age-old customs associated with auspicious occasions and acts of charity.

Later in the day, Mukesh visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, where he sought blessings. Accompanied by family members, the visit highlighted a long-standing tradition often followed by public figures during important milestones.

For the occasion, he kept his look understated in a classic kurta-pyjama paired with a brown Nehru jacket. Nita complemented the traditional mood in an elegant red jamdani saree adorned with gold jewellery, while other family members also opted for graceful ethnic ensembles.