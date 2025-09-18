Thailand-Cambodia Clash Over 11th Century Preah Vihear Shiva Temple; All We Need To Know About Holy Shrine

Preah Vihear Shiva Temple | Photo Attribution: Canva

A conflict has recently erupted between Thailand and Cambodia over a contested territory along their border, which both claim as their own. Both countries are disputing ownership of an ancient 11th-century Hindu Shiva temple in the Preah Vihear province, which is situated in a disputed region between the two countries. The temple holds significant historical and cultural value for both nations. The temple has been the centre of conflict between the two nations for more than half a century.

The Thailand-Cambodia conflict

The land dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has been ongoing for decades, often resulting in brief skirmishes. However, the latest wave of violence has raised concerns about a potential escalation into a broader conflict. Clashes erupted again on Thursday when Thailand conducted air strikes against the Cambodian military, prompting Cambodia to respond with rockets and artillery that struck Thailand, resulting in the death of a civilian.

Six jets were deployed from Ubon Ratchathani province after both the Thai and Cambodian militaries agreed to launch air strikes. According to the Thai Prime Minister's office, a Cambodian artillery shell hit a house across the border, leading to the death of one civilian and injuring three others, including a five-year-old child. In defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Cambodia's armed forces asserted their right to self-defense in response to the Thai military actions.

About Preah Vihear Temple

Preah Vihea is an ancient Hindu temple built by the Khmer Empire, which is built on top of a 525-metre cliff in the Dângrêk Mountains, in Cambodia. Preah Vihear Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Cambodia. The temple is known for its exceptional architecture, the quality of its ornamentation, and its adaptation to the natural environment. The temple was recognised for its magnificent Khmer architectural style and historical significance.

Preah Vihear Temple architecture

Khmer temples are mostly rectangular and east-facing; however, Preah Vihear temple extends vertically, rising from the base of the mountain to the sanctuary at the southern peak. The temple is built of terraces and the complex features more than five successive gopuras (entrance towers) connected by a long path and multi-tiered platforms. The temple is mainly constructed from enormous sandstone blocks.

The Thai military blamed the Cambodian military

The Thai military alleged that Cambodian troops initiated the shooting and subsequently accused them of a "deliberate assault on civilians," reporting that two BM-21 rockets struck a neighborhood in Surin's Kap Choeng district, injuring three individuals.

Preah Vihear Temple turned battlefield

Preah Vihear Temple is at the heart of this long-standing conflict, located in Preah Vihear province. A Preah temple from the 11th century is devoted to Lord Shiva in Hinduism. The temple sits atop a cliff, providing a sweeping vista of the Cambodian plains—and a politically delicate position close to the Thai border. The dispute started in the early 20th century when France, the colonial authority in Cambodia, created a 1907 map that situated the Preah Vihear Temple complex inside Cambodian land.

The International Justice Court ruled that the temple belongs to Cambodia

In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided that the temple is the property of Cambodia. The conflict was resolved temporarily until 2008, when the location was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site—sparking renewed tensions. A different ICJ decision in 2011 confirmed Cambodia's ownership. Despite the ICJ's judgement, Preah Vihear remains disputed.