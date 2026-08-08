Tara Sutaria Stuns In Leopard-Print Gown & Statement Gold Jewellery At Toxic Trailer Launch In Bengaluru

Tara Sutaria stole the spotlight in a striking leopard-print gown at the Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru on August 8, 2026. The actress attended the event alongside the cast and crew of the film. Flaunting her glamorous look, Tara shared a series of pictures on social media. She wore a full-length, figure-hugging leopard-print gown in warm brown, tan and black tones. The sleek silhouette accentuated her hourglass figure, while the bold animal print added a dramatic edge to the ensemble.

The gown featured a wide off-shoulder neckline that highlighted her shoulders and collarbone, while the long, fitted sleeves added an elegant contrast to the otherwise revealing neckline.

Tara kept her jewellery minimal yet impactful. The standout piece was a chunky gold chain necklace featuring a large circular pendant, which she paired with ornate gold statement earrings. Multiple gold rings added a subtle finishing touch to the glamorous ensemble.

She styled her hair in soft, voluminous waves with a side part, lending the look a polished, vintage-inspired touch. Her makeup featured defined eyes with thick eyeliner and a warm nude-toned lip. She completed the look with pointed-toe leopard-print heels, creating a coordinated, head-to-toe animal-print aesthetic.

revolve.com

The actress wore a Farah cotton maxi dress in Sauvage by The New Arrivals by Ilkyaz Ozel. The leopard print dress costs Rs. 91,772.95 as per official listing on Revolve.

During Toxic trailer launch, Tara recalled Disney's popular phrase "A dream is a wish your heart makes" saying, "It feels so fitting to Toxic and to this fairytale that we’ve all created." The actress added, "I think it’s a dream and a wish that all of us have had, I think collectively as a team, to be a part of something and a fairytale of sorts that is really outstanding, exceptional, and something very, very special to all of us in many different ways."