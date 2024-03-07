Tandava: The Expression Of Extreme Emotions And Profound Denouement

FPJ |

In the wake of the festive season of Mahashivratri, the dance of extreme outbursts, the Tandava, needs to be replicated. The tandava connects to emotions, anger, and gentle expression. A dance that stems from the echoes of mountains that ripple with the mythological tales of Shiva is celebrated with the enthralling eloquence of Indian classical art forms. Shiva, as Nataraja rules the flow of river like movements with rhythmic expressions in the Natya Shastra.

The Swirls of Tandava With Mythological And Universal Echoes

The idol of dance swirls with the 'cry of creation' and a call to embed the illusion, evolution, and vision to align the universe in a true order. These elements are encrypted as 'Srishti', 'Sthiti', 'Samhara', 'Tirodhana', and 'Anugraha' to connect human existence to the great cosmic powers. From soft expressions to strong explosions, the tandava is also a form of creative catharsis, that gives space to deep sorrows and suppressed emotions, so that the heart can flutter with the feet.

Tandava As An Entity Of Indian Classical Dance Forms

Under the umbrella of the Katthak, Manipuri dances, the tandava is celebrated as a profound Indian dance form; even the Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, and Odissi regard this as a flourishing filament of mythological legacy. In the Hindu scriptures, the Ananda, Tripura, Kali, Uma, Krishna, Gauri, Samhara, and Shiva shine as the 7 leading forms of the tandava.

Shiva has three ways of effervescent expression, the destructive dance to address the chaos, the yogic dance of tranquility, and the gift-giver aspect to shed light on the mild corners of the human spirit, while the 'Lasya' is considered a feminine form of the tandava that invokes the power of lucid grace.