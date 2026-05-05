Quote Of The Day By Thalapathy Vijay-'If You Don't Have Haters, Then You're Not...'

Quote Of The Day By Thalapathy Vijay-'If You Don't Have Haters...' | FPJ

Actor-turned-politician Vijay (actor) is currently dominating headlines as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), surges ahead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. With the party leading in over 110 seats and inching closer to the majority mark, Vijay’s political journey is already being seen as a defining shift in the state’s landscape.

Amid this milestone moment, his powerful words on ambition, resilience, and self-belief are once again resonating with fans and followers.

Quote of the day:

“If you don't have haters, you're not chasing your dreams.”

This quote underlines a hard truth, when you aim big and step out of your comfort zone, criticism is inevitable. Rather than fearing negativity, it often becomes a sign that you're pushing boundaries and doing something that truly stands out.

More inspiring quotes by Vijay:

“Don't follow success, choose a career and success will follow naturally.”

Vijay emphasises the importance of passion over pressure. When you focus on building a career you genuinely care about, success becomes a by-product rather than the sole goal.

“When you miss an opportunity, don't fill your eyes with tears, it will hide a better opportunity in front of you.”

A reminder to not dwell on setbacks—sometimes disappointment can blind you to new possibilities waiting right ahead.

“Don't stop when you are tired. Stop when you are done.”

This line speaks to perseverance, encouraging you to push beyond temporary exhaustion and stay committed until your goal is fully achieved.

“Your direction is more important than your speed.”

Vijay highlights that clarity of purpose matters more than rushing ahead—progress is meaningful only when you're moving in the right direction.

From cinema to politics, Vijay’s journey reflects the very values he speaks about, focus, resilience and the courage to chase dreams despite the noise.

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