'Always By Vijay's Side': Trisha Krishnan Serves Fashion Goals From Elegant Sarees To Couture Ensembles

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 04, 2026
Actor Trisha Krishnan turned 43 today on May 4. She is celebrating her birthday and the elections results day of Tamil Nadu where Thalapathy Vijay's party is leading to a clinical win.
Trisha is a prominent Indian actress primarily active in Tamil and Telugu cinema often hailed as the "Queen of South India."
Over the 2-decades of her career, Trisha has served many glam-worthy looks, not just in sarees but has also given couture moments.
Trisha's fashion is defined by a blend of timeless traditional elegance and chic modern minimalism.
She keeps her western looks sleek and contemporary, opting for bold and trendy outfits.
She frequently experiments with rich fabrics like silks and organza for ethnic wear or sometimes simply go with a trendy styles like the mint green saree with red polka dots in this look.
As Trisha celebrates her 43rd birthday today, her legacy in cinema and fashion world is unnoticeable.