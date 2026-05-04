Inside Thalapathy Vijay's ₹80 Cr Beachfront House In Chennai, Inspired By American Coastal Architecture |

Actor-turned-politician Vijay (actor) is making headlines as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), surges ahead in early trends of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. With the party leading in over 110 seats and nearing the majority mark, Vijay’s political debut is shaping up to be a game-changer in Tamil Nadu’s landscape.

Amid this major moment, attention has also turned to the leader’s luxurious lifestyle, particularly his stunning beachfront residence in Neelankarai, one of the city’s most premium localities.

A ₹70–80 Crore Beachfront Mansion

Located on Casuarina Drive, Vijay’s primary residence is estimated to be worth between ₹70–80 crore as of 2026. The property stands as one of Chennai’s most iconic celebrity homes, reflecting both success and refined taste while maintaining a sense of understated elegance.

What sets the mansion apart is its design inspiration. Drawing from modern American coastal homes, the house features a glass-heavy façade, open layouts and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Vijay reportedly conceptualised the design after being inspired during a visit to the United States, bringing that aesthetic to Chennai’s coastline.

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The home is built to maximise natural light and ventilation. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with sunlight, while cross-ventilation ensures a breezy, airy atmosphere, perfect for its seaside location. High ceilings and open floor plans further enhance the sense of space and luxury.

Inside, the mansion follows a calm, neutral palette with ivory, beige and natural wood finishes. The “earth tone” theme creates a serene and grounded environment, balancing luxury with simplicity. The massive glass-fronted exterior also offers uninterrupted views of the ocean, making the sea a constant presence within the home.

Beyond aesthetics, the property is equipped with high-end amenities including a private gym, swimming pool, and landscaped gardens, making it both a personal retreat and a symbol of modern living.

With his transition from cinema to politics now complete, Vijay is fully focused on leading TVK, headquartered in Panaiyur, Chennai.