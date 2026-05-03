Eknath Shinde's Son & MP Shrikant Shinde Tries Mumbai's Vada Pav At This Indian Restaurant In US | WATCH

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, is currently in the United States, but it’s not politics making headlines this time. The MP recently went viral for a heartwarming moment as he enjoyed Mumbai’s iconic Vada Pav at an Indian restaurant in Boston.

Marking Maharashtra Day, Shinde shared a video from a restaurant named 'Chutney', where he was seen relishing the beloved street snack along with spicy fried chillies and authentic red chutney. In the video, he mentioned that the eatery is run by youngsters from Mumbai, adding a nostalgic and personal touch to the experience.

WATCH VIDEO:

The restaurant, known for its wide range of Indian offerings, serves everything from street food favourites like Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji and chaats to sandwiches, pakoras, biryani and even Indo-Chinese dishes, bringing a slice of home to Indians living abroad.

Beyond this viral moment, Shrikant Shinde’s US visit holds special significance. He recently completed the Executive Program “Strategies for Inclusive Growth” at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, "Over the past 12 years, I have consistently worked towards these goals in my capacity as an MP. However, my interactions with distinguished faculty and participants from across the globe during this program have further broadened my perspective, enabling me to adopt a more comprehensive, inclusive and impact driven approach. The experience has also instilled a renewed sense of energy and motivation to continue working in this direction."

He further added, "Receiving this certificate on Maharashtra Day makes it even more special. A proud and meaningful milestone."

Blending personal moments with professional achievements, Dr. Shrikant Shinde’s visit highlights how even miles away from home, a bite of Vada Pav can bring Mumbai closer.