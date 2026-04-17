Not Vada Pav, But Priyanka Chopra Recommends This Mumbai Street Food That You Can't Have Enough Of | YouTube @Condé Nast Traveler

Global icon Priyanka Chopra may have travelled the world, but when it comes to recommending Indian food, her heart clearly belongs to the streets of Mumbai. Interestingly, instead of the city’s most famous snack, vada pav, the actress has picked another iconic treat that she says one simply can’t get enough of.

In a recent interview with Condé Nast Traveler, Priyanka was asked what dish she would suggest to someone visiting India for the first time. Acknowledging the country’s incredible culinary diversity, she explained that every region offers something unique. However, narrowing it down to Mumbai, she didn’t hesitate to name her top pick — Bhel Puri.

Describing the snack, she shared how it’s made with puffed rice mixed with chutneys, vegetables and spices, typically served in a paper cone for that authentic street-style experience. Her enthusiastic recommendation highlights just how beloved this humble snack is, not just among locals but also among global celebrities.

A True Mumbai-Origin Street Classic

Bhel puri is widely believed to have originated in Mumbai and is a staple at popular spots like Juhu Beach and Girgaum Chowpatty. Over time, its variations have spread across India, from Gujarat to West Bengal, where a similar version is known as jhalmuri.

Can You Eat Bhel Puri During Weight Loss?

For those watching their diet, bhel puri can actually be a smart snack choice if prepared mindfully. A homemade version with minimal chutneys, less oil and plenty of fresh vegetables can be low in calories while offering fiber and essential nutrients. However, street-style bhel often includes extra sev, sweet chutneys, and oil, which can increase calorie and sodium content.