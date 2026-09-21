Tamannaah Bhatia's Thummak Thummak Navy-Blue Lehenga Choli Reminds Fans Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava Look

There is something about a dramatic navy-blue lehenga that instantly grabs attention, especially when it comes with a little shimmer and plenty of movement. Tamannaah Bhatia brings exactly that energy to Thummak Thummak, the latest song from The Vvaan, where she shares the screen with Sidharth Malhotra.

The upbeat track puts the fun, colourful side of the film front and centre, but Tamannaah’s festive look has also caught attention for its striking resemblance to a popular Samantha Ruth Prabhu look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s wows in lehenga choli

For the song, Tamannaah slipped into a deep navy-blue lehenga choli that brought together traditional detailing with a glamorous dance-song finish. Her fitted choli featured short sleeves and a scooped neckline, while intricate silver-toned floral embroidery covered the deep blue base. Tiny shimmering embellishments added sparkle, with ornate detailing finishing the sleeves and neckline.

The matching skirt featured a short, flowy silhouette with a metallic sequined finish. Silver floral motifs and detailed embroidery added texture and movement to the outfit, while the heavily embellished waistband gave the fluid skirt a more defined finish.

Tamannaah kept the look relatively fuss-free by skipping a dupatta, allowing the embroidered choli and shimmering skirt to remain the focus. She styled the ensemble with statement silver-toned earrings and multiple stacked bangles, adding to its high-energy dance-sequence appeal.

For her beauty look, she left her hair open in loose, voluminous waves, which gave the heavily embellished outfit a more relaxed and glamorous finish. Her makeup featured defined eyes, a subtly flushed complexion and a natural-looking lip, keeping the overall styling polished without taking attention away from the outfit.

Why it is reminding fans of Samantha’s Oo Antava look

The deep blue colour, silver detailing and lehenga-choli silhouette have drawn comparisons with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-talked-about look from Oo Antava. Samantha had also worn a similar navy-blue lehenga choli for the song, although the embroidery design on her outfit was different.

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Her styling leaned more heavily into traditional jewellery, with silver jhumkas, a nose pin and bangles completing the ensemble. Tamannaah’s version, meanwhile, keeps the jewellery relatively streamlined while putting more emphasis on the shimmer, movement and dance-song aesthetic.

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The similarity was enough for fans to notice, with one fan pointing out the resemblance on X, writing, “Tam's costume in #ThummakThummak resembles sam's in #Ooantava.”