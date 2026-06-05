Tamannaah Bhatia Welcomes Linga Bhairavi Devi Into Her Mumbai Home, Says 'Found Myself Sitting Beside Devi'

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her glamorous red-carpet appearances and packed shooting schedules, but this week, the actress gave fans a glimpse into a far more personal and spiritual side of her life. Opening the doors of her Mumbai home for the Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Puja, Tamannaah shared a heartfelt note about an experience that left a lasting impact on her long after the rituals had concluded.

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's spiritual moment

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah posted a series of serene photographs from the sacred gathering. Dressed in a simple pink saree with no makeup and neatly styled hair, Tamannaah looked completely immersed in the spiritual atmosphere surrounding the ceremony.

What made the occasion particularly meaningful for the actress was not just the puja itself, but the feeling that lingered after everyone had left. Reflecting on the moment, Tamannaah wrote, "Everyone had left. The chants had faded. The puja was complete. Yet I found myself sitting beside Devi, not wanting the day to end."

She went on to describe how the energy of the day continued to fill her home even after the rituals concluded. According to Tamannaah, the space remained alive with memories of prayer, celebration, laughter, devotion, and togetherness. "It felt as though something beautiful was still lingering in the air, refusing to leave," she shared.

The actress also spoke about the joy of celebrating the occasion with family members, loved ones, and guests who gathered under one roof. She explained that spiritual ceremonies often create moments that allow people to pause, reconnect, and experience life more deeply.

Expressing gratitude towards the sadhvis from the Isha Yoga Center who conducted the puja, Tamannaah praised their devotion and warmth. "There is something incredibly moving about people who serve with such joy and devotion," she wrote, adding that their presence had the power to transform an entire space.

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One of the most touching parts of her reflection was linked to Mumbai’s weather. Tamannaah revealed that the city had been experiencing intense heat in the days leading up to the event, and she had quietly worried about the comfort of everyone attending. However, on the morning of the puja, she woke up to an unexpected change.

"The trees were swaying. The flowers were drenched in rain. The wind had arrived," she recalled. For Tamannaah, the sudden rainfall felt almost symbolic. "In some ways, it felt like Devi had arrived at home with the rain,” she concluded, describing the experience as something far beyond a ritual and closer to a deeply personal blessing.