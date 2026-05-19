'Truly Blessed': Bhumi Pednekar Left In Tears After Spiritual Encounter With Dalai Lama

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 19, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar recently shared an emotional note after meeting Dalai Lama, describing the experience as deeply moving and unforgettable.
The actress posted a series of heartfelt photographs from the interaction on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the spiritual moment.
In several pictures, Bhumi was seen bowing respectfully before the Dalai Lama while appearing visibly emotional during the interaction.
Bhumi shared that as she walked away from the meeting, she realised tears were rolling down her face due to the overwhelming emotions she experienced.
The photographs also captured serene glimpses of the monastery surroundings, reflecting calmness, spirituality, and inner peace.
In her emotional caption, Bhumi mentioned that she has been on an “inward journey” and such magical moments fill her with gratitude for life.
She further described the interaction as a moment filled with peace, grace, compassion, and blessings that she would cherish forever.