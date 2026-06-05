Kedarnath And Badrinath Dham Witness Heavy Rush; Pilgrims Advised Caution

Kedarnath And Badrinath Dham Witness Heavy Rush |

Char Dham Yatra is one of the significant Hindu pilgrimages that is located in Uttarakhand. The annual char dham yatra of Uttarakhand, also called Chota Char Dham, includes Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. In 2026, the pilgrimage sites will be open, and devotees from across the country will come all the way to seek the divine blessing. The pilgrimage was also affected by bad weather and continuous rainfall in the Himalayan region. But, despite all the factors, Kedarnath and Badrinath are facing heavy rush, as seen by the fact that authorities have advised devotees to take caution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kedarnath and Badrinath witness a heavy rush

According to the authorities, the Char Dham Yatra is witnessing a steady surge in pilgrimage turnout. Thousands of devotees arrive at Kedarnath and Badrinath, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Badri, also known as Lord Vishnu, every day for the divine darshan. The world-famous pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand draws devotees and spiritual seekers from across the country. The enthusiasm among devotees continues to rise as a large number of pilgrims are reaching the holy shrines daily to offer prayers, resulting in a consistent footfall at both sides.

According to the latest update, around 1,050,670 devotees have visited Kedarnath and offered prayers to Baba Kedar so far. Meanwhile, 832, 903, pilgrims have paid obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal at Badrinath Dham.

Kedarnath |

The Kedarnath and Badrinath committees advised pilgrims

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple committee (BKTC) has advised pilgrims to make necessary arrangements before starting their journey, with the monsoon season approaching. Devotees have been urged to complete the registration in advance, carry suitable clothes, and arrange accommodation beforehand. As the registrations have the authority to maintain a record of visitors, it also helps to manage the pilgrimage effectively.

Badrinath |

According to the latest travel figures, as many as 10,50,670 devotees have so far reached Kedarnath Dham and had darshan of Baba Kedar. Meanwhile, 8,32,903 devotees at Badrinath Dham have had darshan of Lord Badri Vishal and received his blessings. With the continuous increase in the number of devotees during the Char Dham Yatra, the administration is also working to keep the arrangements smooth.