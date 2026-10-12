Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts Mata Ki Chowki At Home For Navratri 2026, Grooves With Mrunal Thakur To Spiritual Bhajans – Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened her home to family and close friends for a Mata Ki Chowki for Shardiya Navratri 2026, turning the gathering into an evening of devotional music, prayers and heartfelt moments. Glimpses from the event showed the actress participating in the aarti and dancing to spiritual bhajans, with actor Mrunal Thakur also joining the celebrations.

Check it out below:

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Mata Ki Chowki

Tamannaah embraced traditional festive dressing for the occasion, choosing a classic red saree paired with dangling jhumkas and a necklace. Her beauty look remained understated, with dewy makeup, a hint of blush and nude lips. She left her hair open with a middle parting, keeping the overall look elegant and effortless.

Mrunal Thakur was also present at the spiritual gathering, dressed in an orange kurta. Videos from the evening captured the celebratory atmosphere as guests came together for prayers, devotional songs and aarti.

Singer Preety Tandon Pathania performed at the Mata Ki Chowki, bringing bhajans and stories associated with Maa to the gathering. Her performance also took devotees on a musical journey inspired by the mountains and the pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi.

Sharing a series of visuals from the evening, Tamannaah penned a detailed note about the experience and the singer's performance. She highlighted how the music created an atmosphere that was both energetic and deeply meditative.

She wrote, "Through soaring bhajans, stories of Maa and a vivid journey through the mountains to Vaishno Devi, @preetypathania15 makes you experience devotion, not just hear it. With every song, every story and every beat, you can almost feel the climb, the sacred paths unfolding and the pilgrimage carrying you deeper within. There’s something beautiful about this duality. The music rises, the energy moves through the room and the atmosphere pulses with devotion - yet, somewhere within, a deep stillness begins to unfold."

"All that sound and movement draw you inward, guiding you back to your centre, back to yourself. Five hours of music, prayer and surrender that felt like a single, timeless moment. Jai Mata Di ❤️," Tamannaah concluded.